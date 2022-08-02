BALLYNOMICS IS LIKE THE GAME OF THRONES

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

When The World Bank re-classified Zambia to low-income status from lower middle income for the 2023 financial year the PF celebrated.

But what they didn’t know was that the World Bank was favouring Bally by ensuring Zambia qualifies for bailouts under the Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative.

Ask Sri Lanka how tough it is to qualify for an IMF bailout when you are middle income. That’s why Zambia becomes the first country to get the bailout underway.

The economics game Bally is playing is level 2031. By the time we reach 2031 that’s when PF will catch up in understanding and by that time HH will gracefully retire to a great nation he would have helped to couch.