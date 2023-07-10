Bally’s sugilite scandal crackdown in Luapula is designed to portray Bembas as thieves – Sean Tembo

“Bally’s sugilite scandal crackdown in Luapula is designed to portray Bembas as thieves.
If his fight against illegal mining was genuine, he would have also cracked down on illegal gold mining in Kasenseli in North-Western Province and Chikankata in Southern Province as well as illegal lithium mining in Mapatizya Constituency of Kalomo District in Southern Province”- Sean Tembo
No way mulife. Don’t say that. It happened in Luapula you wanted the police not arrest anyone because you Mr Sean will think it’s a tribal war?. Come on guys let not politics devide Zambia.
This potrays how shallow Tembo’s reasoning capacity is. Chilundika is not Bemba but ushe, as a Provincial Minister he is expected to be above board. The President does not arrive at such decision of dismissing his own Minister without full information.
Like all shallow people, Tembo views everything from a tribal lense. If Tembo today is extradited to Bostwana to answer for the money he stole, he will cry that H.H is persecuting Easterners. This is what happens when a crop of people want to normalize wrong things. The Country is Coming from a background where wrong things were normal and correct things abnormal, so when H.H takes corrective action the morally bankrupt misunderstand him.
If Chilundika wanted to mine, like any other citizen, it is his prerogative to do so, provided it is within the confines of the law.
In the same Luapula province, Dr Sixtus Mulenga a Bemba-speaking person is building a manganese mine from sctrach. He holds a licence from the government. Because of that, the government has left him alone to get on with it. This is evidence of the tribalism that drives Sean Enock Tembo. And where does he get the idea that if someone is mining illegally in any province then it follows they originate from that province? This backward thinking.
That’s why we call him Sean zero Tembo. Brain no bwino bwino. A grown up man at his age thinking in those ways. Awe ba zero ni zero zoona.
Only a man void of common sense would expect southern province minister to be fired because Luapula province minister is alleged to have committed a crime!!
This comment by Sean Tembo is actually actionable at law. It’s just that paying attention to every barking bastard would take the government’s eyes off the ball.
Personally, if the so called “biased” justice cleanses our people, I will be pleased.
I will not support a law breaker simply because he is my kinsman. Wrong is wrong and whoever commits an offense must bear the consequences as an individual.
There is no need to drag a whole people in someone’s mischief. The bottom line is did Chilundika break the law?