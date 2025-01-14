BALUBA WARD COUNCILLOR DITCHES PF, JOINS SP



….says there is light at the end of the tunnel under the leadership of Dr. M’membe





Luanshya…. Tuesday January 14, 2025



Baluba Ward Councillor in Luanshya Constituency on the Copperbelt, Samson Kombe has defected from the Patriotic Front (PF) to join the Socialist Party.





He was received by Evaristo Nswima, SP Mobilization Chairperson for Luapula Province.



Mr Kombe says there is political vision in the SP under the leadership of Dr. Fred M’membe.





“I became a Councillor in 2011 to date, I am still serving as a Councillor. I sat down with my family and resolved to join the SP because I have seen that nothing is happening in PF. So I am joining SP because I can see the light at the end of the tunnel under the leadership of Dr M’membe,” he said.

SP Media