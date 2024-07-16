BANDAGED TRUMP GETS RAPTUROUS WELCOME TWO DAYS AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

With a bandage strapped over one ear, Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the public eye on Monday evening at the Republican National Convention, receiving a rapturous welcome from thousands of supporters two days after an attempt on his life.

The former president entered the convention arena in Milwaukee with a fist raised to the strains of a live performance of “God Bless the USA”.

He then slowly walked through cheering crowds of delegates – some with tears in their eyes – before greeting key political allies and members of his family, including three of his children, but not his wife Melania.

At moments, the audience pumped their fists and called out “Fight! Fight! Fight!” – echoing Trump’s cry after a bullet grazed his ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Republican nominee for November’s presidential contest is riding a wave of political momentum. The Democratic Party has been questioning 81-year-old Joe Biden’s candidacy following a poor debate performance last month, while Trump’s team has celebrated recent legal victories. [BBC]