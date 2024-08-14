Bank of Nevis sues Zambian government over Investrust Bank liquidation



Bank of Nevis International Limited, a 24.8 percent shareholder in Investrust Bank Plc, has filed a lawsuit against the Zambian government, challenging the bank’s compulsory liquidation.



The lawsuit seeks a judicial review and an order compelling the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane, to establish an ad hoc tribunal.



This tribunal would allow the shareholder to contest the liquidation decision.



The legal action, represented by Chibesakunda & Co. Advocates, names the Minister of Finance, the Attorney-General, and the Bank of Zambia as respondents