BANK OF ZAMBIA BOARD MEMBERS APPOINTED

Pursuant to Section 13 (1) (b) of the Bank of Zambia Act, Cap 360 of the Laws of Zambia, the Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, has appointed six (6) members to become part of the reconstituted Board of Directors of the Bank of Zambia.

These are:

Mrs Sarah Sally Tembo (Audit Specialist); Professor Douglas Kunda (Systems Specialist); Dr Patricia Nchimunya Shansonga-Kamanga (Lawyer); Mr Caesar Cheelo (Economist); Mrs Pamela Kasese Bwalya (Economist); and, Mr Shebo Nalishebo (Statistician).

The appointments of the above persons bring the total number of Board Members to eight as provided in the Bank of Zambia Act – two of whom are Dr Denny Kalyalya, Governor of the Bank of Zambia and Chairman of the Board as provided for under 13 (1) (a) of the Act; and, Mr Felix Nkulukusa, Secretary to the Treasury, Board member in accordance with Section 13 (3) of the Act.

The Minister has congratulated the new Board Members, wished them success, and urged them to provide the Bank of Zambia with the guidance and leadership needed to ensure a stable monetary and financial system for the Zambian economy.