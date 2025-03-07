BANK OF ZAMBIA EXPLAINS MISSING FEATURES ON NEW BANK NOTES

By Patricia Mbewe

The Bank of Zambia says the missing of certain features on the new bank notes to be launched on March 31st, is due to lack of space following the reduced size of the notes.

Bank of Zambia Manager for Currency Front Office Operations, Patrick Phiri explains that certain features like the freedom statue were not included because they did not fit the new theme, which focuses on flora and fauna, showcasing Zambia’s diverse animal species and waterfalls.

Speaking when he featured on the Phoenix FM Breakfast Show today, Mr. Phiri also said the currency symbol “K” will also not be next to the value of the note due to insufficient space.

He has however assured that the missing “K” symbol does not mean the local currency has changed but that only the denomination has changed, while the value remains the same.

And Bank of Zambia Assistant Director of Communications, Besnart Mwanza says regarding public sensitization on the new notes, the Central Bank has deployed teams to all 10 provinces of the country and plans to reach all 116 districts before the new bank notes are launched on March 31st, 2025.

PHOENIX NEWS See less