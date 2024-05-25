Bank of Zambia introduces foreign exchange regulations as published in Gazette Notice No. 525 of 2024

…A person flouting and illegally trading forex will be fined or imprisoned for two years or both.

Transactions in Foreign Exchange Market;

(1) A person conducting transactions in the foreign exchange market shall abide by the following provisions:

(a) The buying or selling of foreign currency is prohibited unless one of the parties to the transaction is an Authorised Dealer.

(b) For a person resident or registered to operate in Zambia, the trading of Kwacha for foreign currency shall only be done with an Authorised Dealer.

(c) A person buying or selling foreign currency for Kwacha in quantities up to the prescribed negotiable amount shall transact at rates displayed on the Authorised Dealers’ Board rates.

Amounts above the negotiable amount may be-transacted at

negotiable rates

(2) A person who contravenes this part commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding two thousand five hundred penalty units or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

(3) The Bank may impose an administrative penalty on a person for failure to comply with a provision of these Guidelines as prescribed.

Furnishing of Information

The Bank of Zambia may require a person to provide it with information relating to that person’s transactions in the foreign exchange market.

Effective Date

These Guidelines shall take effect on the date they are published in the Gazette.