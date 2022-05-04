BANK OF ZAMBIA TELLS COURT “NO BANK WAS SOLD AT K300 MILLION”

A Witness from The Bank of Zambia has told the Lusaka Magistrate court that the bank of Zambia is not aware of any commercial bank that was sold at K300 million.

Besant Mwanza, a Director at Bank of Zambia says there is no bank that was ever sold to former Nkoloma ward councilor Tasila Lungu or any councilor.

This is in a case in which former president Edgar Lungu’s Daughter Tasila has dragged Chitambala Mwewa of Simon Mwewa Lane TV to court for Cyber bullying and libel.

Tasila alleges that Mwewa on September 15, 2021 published on his Facebook page claiming that she was being investigated for suspicious purchase of a named bank together with all the assets worth 300 million.

In count two, Mwewa is charged with cyber bullying. The matter has however been

adjourned to 5th May 2022.

