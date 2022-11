The Lusaka Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced a former banker at a known commercial bank for theft by servant involving K526, 400.

Senior Resident Magistrate Jacqueline Gondwe sentenced Kelvin Ndhlovu a male aged 37 years to 60 months imprisonment with hard labour effective from the date of arrest.

Ndhlovu was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission’s Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit on 22nd October 2021.

Hussein Khan

Public Relations Officer

Drug Enforcement Commission