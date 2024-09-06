BANKING SECTOR PLAYERS AND GOVT IN TALKS AROUND FINANCING OF ALTERNATIVE AND RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES



By Michael Kaluba



The Bankers’ Association of Zambia has disclosed that high level talks are ongoing between sector players and government around financing of alternative and renewable energy sources as the country battles a severe energy crisis.



Association Chief Executive Officer Leonard Mwanza says the talks include various upcoming power generation projects for the long term and fuel generators for the short term in an effort to mitigate the impact of any power deficits as is the case currently.



Mr. Mwanza has told Phoenix News that large solar solutions are also on the horizon at a national scale but stated that individuals, private companies and other organizations are free to approach various banks for financing solutions.



He has encouraged those interested to approach their respective banks and utilize various loans and financing facilities available.



Mr. Mwanza believes the energy challenge is an opportunity to provide solutions for the country toward mitigating the impact of the drought and facilitate the critical need for power.



PHOENIX NEWS