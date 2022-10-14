Banks are frustrated, we report money laundering, you don’t act, Mizinga Melu tells ACC

Banks are frustrated, we report money laundering, you don’t act, Mizinga tells ACC

BANKERS Association of Zambia (BAZ) chairperson Mizinga Melu has lamented that the financial sector is taken aback when no action is taken against certain individuals after they are reported for suspicious financial transactions to relevant authorities. .

And Melu revealed that in some instances, people holding high public offices call banks and openly ask for help in laundering money.

Meanwhile, ACC Board Chairperson Musa Mwenye says the commission was elated that some private players are implementing efforts to fight corruption.

Speaking during the ACC-organised private sector symposium, Melu said banks received a lot of information but it was saddening that relevant authorities had not been acting on the reported financial crimes.

Credit: News Diggers