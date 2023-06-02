Bapase NSIMA banthu Not ma graph, Canisius Banda tells President HH

A TIME TO REJOICE

AND REFLECT

[On Hakainde’s Birthday]

June 4 is the day of your birth, my brother. Happy birthday, my man!

Rejoice.

Reflect.

Mwakula manje, osakalipakalipa. Mulungu akamba ati, VENGEANCE IS MINE. Be obedient.

Always remember the conversation YOU and ME had about the VATICAN and POWER. Respect all faiths, fear the Catholics.

Ng’ombe za lobola zinabwela, tinaziona. Ma investments niyamene koma tidyepo imozi. Njala na birthday sivibalansa! Kuli NJALA kuno.

TIDYE. TIMWE. TIVINE. TICHILIZE. Worry not, moba tilinawo kudala kaili tizipangila.

Aya ma GRAPHS, ma pie-charts, ma Venn diagrams wayamba, boss, yafakeko pa side.

Yazakugwesa.

Bapase NSIMA banthu. Or ma PIE. Not ma charts or ma graph. Bazidya!

When they eat, they will sleep, and leave you alone.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, my friend! See? You are president now. Vamene wenzofuna.

UKAZIPUTA, limba!

Remember always to respect and thank God and seek His guidance!!

I sincerely wish you well.

BROTHER Canisius