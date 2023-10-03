Bar lady pulls boyfriend’s manhood

Plumtree-based bar lady Senzokuhle Khupe has been jailed for pulling her boyfriend’s manhood in a domestic dispute.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Khupe was sentenced to one year in prison by magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The magistrate suspended six months on condition of good behavior while the remaining six are effective.

Prosecutors said on September 25 night Khupe’s boyfriend came to her house without an appointment and went into her bedroom.

The boyfriend removed his clothes while Khupe gave him marching orders.

The boyfriend refused to leave and Khupe became angry before pulling his manhood.

The boyfriend lost consciousness and gained hours late…