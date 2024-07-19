Former U.S. President, Barack Obama has reportedly been pressuring President Joe Biden to reconsider his 2024 run for re-election.

Obama and Biden, who are close friends, have only spoken once since the president’s debate debacle on June 27 but stressed during their conversation conversation that Biden’s chances of beating Donald Trump were “greatly diminished,” the Washington Post reported.

Sources also told the publication that Biden’s former boss in the White House has been fielding calls with Democrats panicking on Capitol Hill.

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the two most influential party leaders in Congress, have both privately warned Biden, 81, about the possibility of a landslide loss for Democrats on Election Day, telling him that if he remains on the ticket, Democrats might not just lose the presidency but the House of Reps and Senate.