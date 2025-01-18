Barack Obama professes love for his wife Michelle Obama on her birthday amid divorce speculations

Barack Obama took to Instagram to celebrate his wife of 31 years, Michelle Obama on her birthday.

The former US First Lady turns 61 today.

Barack shared a photo of them together and wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humour, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

Barack Obama professes love for Michelle Obama on her birthday amid divorce speculations

His post effectively puts to rest speculations that they are having crisis in their marriage and might be heading for a divorce.

Speculation surrounding their relationship gained traction after claims by a body language expert suggested signs of strain between the couple.

Judi James, a prominent body language expert, analyzed the couple’s recent public outing in Los Angeles last December.

The Obamas were photographed leaving Mother Wolf, a high-profile restaurant, and James noted that Barack appeared distant, walking behind Michelle instead of by her side.

“There was no active sign of togetherness,” James stated during an interview with DailyMail.

“While Michelle smiled at the cameras, Barack trailed behind, appearing sober and serious.”

Further observations revealed that Michelle, initially cheerful in front of the cameras, appeared subdued once inside their car.

Both were reportedly seen staring ahead in silence, avoiding interaction.

“There was no chatting or coupling up, which was striking for a couple usually seen exuding warmth and connection in public,” James added, as quoted in a report by MSN.

Speculation about a possible rift between the Obamas intensified when Michelle chose not to attend two significant events.

First, she skipped the funeral service of former President Jimmy Carter, a gathering attended by several political dignitaries.

Second, her absence from Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration ceremony was confirmed by the Obamas’ office.

A statement from the office read, “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration.”

However, no further explanation was provided.

Observers have noted that the couple’s recent public appearances seem to lack their usual display of affection and solidarity, which has long been admired by supporters.