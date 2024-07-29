BARBARA BANDA ENTERS ALL TIME TOP SCORERS CHART AT THE OLYMPICS

By Puncherello Chama

Barbara Banda has made history by entering the all-time top scorers chart at the Olympics.

Despite Zambia’s 6-5 defeat to Australia, Banda’s remarkable performance included her third hat trick at the Olympics, bringing her total to 9 goals.

This achievement places her 8th on the all-time top scorers list, making her the first Zambian to be among the highest scorers in the tournament’s history.

Here’s the updated all-time top scorers list:

Cristiane (Brazil) – 14 goals

Marta (Brazil) – 13 goals



Christine Sinclair (Canada) – 12 goals

Birgit Prinz (Germany) – 10 goals



Carli Lloyd (United States) – 10 goals

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) – 10 goals



Abby Wambach (United States) – 9 goals

Barbara Banda (Zambia) – 9 goals



Pretinha (Brazil) – 8 goals

Sam Kerr (Australia) – 7 goals



Melissa Tancredi (Canada) – 7 goals

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) – 7 goals