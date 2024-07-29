BARBARA BANDA ENTERS ALL TIME TOP SCORERS CHART AT THE OLYMPICS
By Puncherello Chama
Barbara Banda has made history by entering the all-time top scorers chart at the Olympics.
Despite Zambia’s 6-5 defeat to Australia, Banda’s remarkable performance included her third hat trick at the Olympics, bringing her total to 9 goals.
This achievement places her 8th on the all-time top scorers list, making her the first Zambian to be among the highest scorers in the tournament’s history.
Here’s the updated all-time top scorers list:
Cristiane (Brazil) – 14 goals
Marta (Brazil) – 13 goals
Christine Sinclair (Canada) – 12 goals
Birgit Prinz (Germany) – 10 goals
Carli Lloyd (United States) – 10 goals
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) – 10 goals
Abby Wambach (United States) – 9 goals
Barbara Banda (Zambia) – 9 goals
Pretinha (Brazil) – 8 goals
Sam Kerr (Australia) – 7 goals
Melissa Tancredi (Canada) – 7 goals
Stina Blackstenius (Sweden) – 7 goals