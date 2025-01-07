BARBRA BANDA DETHRONES TEMWA CHAWINGA AS AFRICA’S CALENDAR YEAR TOPSCORER 🇿🇲🇲🇼





Temwa Chawinga was not only the continent’s top goalscorer in 2023 but also the player with the most goals for club and country in the entire world. She scored 63 goals that year winning the IFFHS Women’s World Best Goalscorer award.





However, the Malawian scored 24 goals last year in comparison to Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda who netted 27 for club and country:





African women’s players with the most goals for club and country in 2024 according to IFFHS: .





🇿🇲 Barbra Banda: 27 goals

🇲🇼 Tabitha Chawinga: 25 goals

🇲🇼 Temwa Chawinga: 24 goals

🇳🇬 Chinwendu Ihuezo: 24 goals