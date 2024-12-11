BARBRA BANDA MAKES HISTORY AS FIRST AFRICAN PLAYER IN FIFPRO WOMEN’S WORLD11





History made! Barbra Banda becomes the FIRST EVER African player to be named in the FIFPRO Women’s #World11! A groundbreaking achievement for the talented Zambian forward!





Let’s celebrate this amazing achievement and continue to support and empower women’s football in Africa!



