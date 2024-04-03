Barca to convince Xavi to stay with alleged Haaland move

Barcelona is reportedly eyeing a move for Erling Haaland from Manchester City in 2025, aiming to convince their current manager, Xavi, to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

Despite Xavi’s initial plan to step down at the end of the 2023-24 season, Barca’s recent success in reaching the Champions League quarter-finals and closing the gap on Real Madrid in the Liga title race has sparked speculation that he may reconsider.

To persuade Xavi to stay, Barcelona is planning ambitious signings in the transfer market.

Mundo Deportivo reports that they have set their sights on Haaland, the prolific Norwegian striker, for the summer of 2025.

While Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past, Barcelona is confident they can compete for his signature.

Although Haaland is under contract with Manchester City until 2027, his deal reportedly includes exit clauses.

Barcelona sees Haaland as a suitable long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to depart soon, given his age of 36 in August.

Securing Haaland’s services would not only bolster Barcelona’s attacking prowess but also provide Xavi with a promising addition to his squad, potentially influencing his decision to remain in his coaching role.