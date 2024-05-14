Barca to make move for Athletic’s Nico Williams amid Liverpool links

Barcelona is focusing on securing a defensive pivot before pursuing the signing of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, according to reports from Sport.

The club has identified the need for explosiveness on the left wing, with 21-year-old Williams being their preferred choice among players within their reach.

While Barcelona considers a transfer fee of just over €50 million to be reasonable, they acknowledge Athletic’s renewal of Williams’ contract in December as a logical step.

Williams’ profile, age, price, explosiveness, familiarity with LaLiga, and linguistic abilities make him a top priority for Barcelona.

The only concern is his potential lack of creativity in static situations, although alternatives like Luis Díaz are deemed unaffordable.

Once Barcelona secures a defensive pivot, potentially targeting Joshua Kimmich or Martín Zubimendi, they could adopt a classic 4-3-3 formation with Williams on one wing and Lamine Yamal on the other.

Meanwhile, Manchester United officials have acknowledged that Old Trafford struggled to withstand unprecedented rainfall following their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Sources indicate that this incident underscores the necessity for stadium development, aligning with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ambitions.

Ratcliffe, present at the game, prefers building a new stadium near Old Trafford, with discussions also exploring the redevelopment of the existing facility.

United’s commitment to stadium improvements is evident from the establishment of a taskforce in March, led by figures like Lord Sebastian Coe and former captain Gary Neville.

Before the Arsenal match, Ratcliffe engaged in discussions with key stakeholders, highlighting the importance of enhancing the stadium infrastructure.