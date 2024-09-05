Barca’s Laporta insists the club would make some signings in January

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has assured that the club will be able to sign players “normally” during the January transfer window, despite the challenges they faced over the summer with player registrations.

Barça secured Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig for €55 million, but he was unable to participate in the first two games of the season because he had not been registered with LaLiga. The delay was due to the club exceeding their league-imposed spending limit.

Olmo’s registration was eventually completed after Ilkay Gündogan returned to Manchester City and defender Andreas Christensen was sidelined long-term with an Achilles injury, freeing up the necessary salary space.

Laporta remains confident that Barcelona will be on stable financial ground by January, allowing for a smoother transfer process.

“Yes [we will be able to sign players normally in January], because we plan to arrive at LaLiga’s 1:1 rule before then,” Laporta said in a news conference on Tuesday. “When you say sign, we can sign players, the problem is the registration with the league. It will be easier once we reach the 1:1 rule.

“For now, though, we’re not thinking of any players [for January] because we are happy with the squad we have. But [sporting director] Deco and his team are working hard to analyse what’s needed medium- and long-term.

“We are satisfied with what we have. Dani Olmo was the priority and we have signed him. I said we could make a big signing, and that has proven true.”