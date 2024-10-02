Former Barcelona and Spain legend, Andres Iniesta is set to retire from football at the age of 40.

Iniesta has been without a club since leaving the UAE side of the Emirates Club this summer after his contract expired.

According to Relevo, the iconic midfielder will call time on his career next week after teasing through a social media post.

Iniesta, who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands, posted an Instagram video of him painting a mural of himself.

And he captioned it: ‘COMING SOON. 8, 10, 24’, the day that he’s set to announce his retirement from the sport.

Iniesta made his professional debut in 2002 after he came through Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy.

He went on to spend an incredible 16 years in the Catalan side’s first team, making 674 appearances and contributing with 57 goals and 135 assists.

Iniesta also won 32 trophies with Barca, the second-highest in the club’s history behind Lionel Messi who lifted 35.

His trophy haul includes four Champions Leagues, nine La Liga titles, six Copa del Reys, and three Club World Cups.

Iniesta also enjoyed plenty of success with Spain having played 131 times for the national side with 13 goals to his name.

He was at the heart of the Spain team that won the Euro 2008, 2010 World Cup, and then Euro 2012.

After leaving Barcelona in 2018, Iniesta joined Japanese side Vissel Kobe and won a league title and cup over five years.

He spent last season with UAE side Emirates and scored five times in 20 appearances.