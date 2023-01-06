Barcelona demands €100 million for Dembele

BARCELONA wants nothing less than €100 million for the highly rated 25-year-old Frenchman, Ousmane Dembele who was a vital part of France’s World Cup journey.

Dembele has enjoyed an overall solid 2022/23 season with the Catalans, with a tally of six goals and seven assists in 22 appearances. But with the player entering the final year of his contract, the La Liga giants are hoping to get some money from him.

Lucky enough, Paris Saint-German is among the big boys that can command the money needed to take the player from Barcelona, as they are hoping to secure a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

PSG are on the line to lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window despite recently signing a new contract. The Frenchman is reportedly eyeing a departure to Real Madrid.

At first, it was revealed that Dembele has a release clause of €50 Million, but it appears false as the Catalans will not accept anything less than €100 million for the winger, who, on his part, won’t mind a return to his country, where he stands a chance of getting regular football time.