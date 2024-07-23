According to the latest report from Spanish media relevo, Barcelona has told Nico Williams to be patient because they are temporarily unable to pay his release clause.



According to reports, Nico Williams has become Barcelona’s priority transfer target in this summer window. The management has unanimously approved the introduction of him. Although Barcelona is optimistic about the transfer, the team’s economic and financial situation is not optimistic.



Nico Williams is the player that Barcelona’s new coach Flick wants to sign the most. Barcelona and the player’s agent will meet in the next few days.



Barcelona knows Nico’s idea of joining, but Bilbao has previously stated that it will not conduct any negotiations. If they want to sign Nico, they can only activate the 58 million euro release clause in his contract.



Barcelona also needs to make room for salary to register new players. Roque, Inigo Martinez and Roberto are all paying attention to this matter. They have also told Nico Williams that they need to be patient. The transfer is only a matter of time. It may take until mid-August to pay his release clause to sign him.



In view of this situation, Barcelona is speeding up actions in various aspects, such as renewing the contract with Nike, looking for investors and selling players.