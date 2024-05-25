Barcelona sacks head coach Xavi Hernandez

FC Barcelona has officially announced the dismissal of head coach Xavi Hernandez in a statement released on Friday afternoon in Spain.

Xavi had previously announced in January that he would be stepping down from the high-pressure head coach role on June 30.

However, in April, he reversed this decision following a meeting with Laporta, and it was announced that he had agreed to see out his contract, which expires on the same date in 2025.

Last week, Xavi reportedly angered the board with negative comments about how the club’s economic challenges affect its ability to compete with bitter rivals Real Madrid.

“The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, announced this afternoon to Xavi Hernández that he will not continue as coach of the first team in the 2024-25 season,” the statement began.

“The meeting took place at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper and the sports vice-president, Rafa Yuste, and the sports director, Anderson Luís de Souza, Deco, as well as Xavi’s assistants, Òscar Hernández and Sergio Alegre, were present.

​​​​​​​”FC Barcelona would like to thank Xavi for his work as a coach, which adds to an unparalleled career as a player and captain of the team, and wishes him all the luck in the world.

“Xavi Hernández will lead his last game as first team coach this Sunday in Seville.

“In the coming days, FC Barcelona will inform about the new structure of the first team,” the statement concluded.

The development is the latest of a series of twist and turns related to who mans the Blaugrana dugout.

Hansi Flick is set to become new Barça head coach soon, according to reports.