Barcelona slapped with ticket ban following racist behavior by fans

Barcelona have been prohibited from selling tickets for their Champions League away match against Red Star Belgrade in November due to racist actions by some of their fans.

UEFA imposed a fine of 10,000 euros (£8,330) on the Spanish club following the racist behaviour observed during their 2-1 loss to Monaco on 19 September.

The specific details of the behaviour were not disclosed.

This is not the first instance of such punishment for Barcelona.

The club previously faced a ban on selling away tickets for a UEFA competition after a Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain last season, although that penalty was suspended for a year.

Three Barcelona fans were arrested after the PSG match for using racist slurs and allegedly making Nazi salutes.

As a result of the current ban, Barcelona will be without their travelling supporters when they face Red Star Belgrade on 6 November.

Despite this controversy, Barcelona remains in strong form, with Hansi Flick’s side winning all seven of their La Liga games so far, putting them at the top of the league.