Barcelona slapped with ticket ban following racist behavior by fans

0

Barcelona have been prohibited from selling tickets for their Champions League away match against Red Star Belgrade in November due to racist actions by some of their fans.

UEFA imposed a fine of 10,000 euros (£8,330) on the Spanish club following the racist behaviour observed during their 2-1 loss to Monaco on 19 September.

The specific details of the behaviour were not disclosed.

This is not the first instance of such punishment for Barcelona.

The club previously faced a ban on selling away tickets for a UEFA competition after a Champions League quarter-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain last season, although that penalty was suspended for a year.

Three Barcelona fans were arrested after the PSG match for using racist slurs and allegedly making Nazi salutes.

As a result of the current ban, Barcelona will be without their travelling supporters when they face Red Star Belgrade on 6 November.

Despite this controversy, Barcelona remains in strong form, with Hansi Flick’s side winning all seven of their La Liga games so far, putting them at the top of the league.

