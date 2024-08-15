Barcelona superstar, Lamine Yamal’s dad ‘st@bbed in a car park’

The father of Spain Euro 2024 star, Lamine Yamal has been rushed to hospital after being st@bbed in a car park.

Mounir Nasraoui was in the Spanish town of Mataro where he is understood to have been attacked and has since been rushed to hospital.

According to La Vanguardia, local residents claimed Nasraoui got into an argument with some individuals while walking his dog, with the dispute resulting in a fight before Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times.

He was left in a serious condition and taken to the nearby Can Ruti hospital in Badalona in an ambulance following the st@bbing.

Spanish outlets Relevo and Mundo Deportivo have since reported that while Nasraoui remains in hospital he is ‘out of danger’.

Spanish police have arrested three people accused of attempted murder, as reported by El Mundo.

The investigation remains open following the incident that took place at around 9.10pm local time.

People who witnessed the stabbing unfold have been approached by local police in Mataro as law enforcement rallies to unearth crucial information about the attack.