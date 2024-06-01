Barcelona’s financial problems impeding registration of Hansi Flick, his staff

Barcelona’s financial woes persist as they encounter hurdles in registering Hansi Flick and his coaching staff with La Liga.

Despite Flick’s recent appointment as the club’s new manager, paperwork delays highlight the severity of Barcelona’s financial struggles.

The situation echoes past instances where the club faced challenges in registering players due to financial constraints.

To address the crisis, Barcelona previously sold a portion of ‘Barca Studios’ to investors, but the anticipated payments from these deals are yet to materialize fully.

Moreover, the club must navigate wage bill reductions to comply with La Liga regulations, further complicating their financial predicament.

Xavi’s departure and Flick’s arrival mark a transition fraught with challenges, as Barcelona grapples with balancing fiscal responsibility and on-field competitiveness.