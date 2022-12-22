By CIC Tradition & Culture.

BAROTSELAND ACTIVIST MUNYINDA MUNUKAYUMBWA PLEDGES A 50 X 50 PLOT OF LAND TO SANDRA MULENGA AS A REWARD FOR BEING TRUTHFUL AND COURAGEOUS DURING THE JUST ENDED PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE.

A Barotseland Activist Munyinda Munukayumbwa has pledged to offer a 50X50 Plot of Land to a distinguished Journalist, Sandra Mulenga from Sun FM Radio and TV for exhibiting true journalism.

Munyinda advised Sandra to be an exceptional journalist who is paid to ask the tough questions and dig for the truth even when it chokes the recipient as she did yesterday.

He further said true journalists should be able to shoot difficult, uncomfortable and straight to the point questions towards public interest matters such as Barotseland Self-determination on behalf of the general public.

Munyinda expressed sadness that pamper question for gift hamper has mostly become the norm in journalism especially in Zambia today.

He added that the issue of Barotseland is almost blacklisted by Zambian Journalists and their media houses ,but beloved Sandra has proved to be different.

He writes below;

Following an encouraging question asked by Sandra Mulenga to the Zambian Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema, on the issue of Barotseland Agreement, I pledge to offer a piece of Land, plot of 50 x 50 to Sandra for effective journalism and being courageous.

The issue of Barotseland is almost blacklisted by Zambian Journalists and their Media houses but Sandra has proved to be different. She asked a very important question of public interest in the presence of diplomats and the international community. Indeed the Government has been quiet over the issue of Barotseland so it took Sandra’s question for the President to say something.

Therefore, those with Sandra’s number or her Media House, Sun FM Radio and TV’s contacts to send me so that Sandra can get her free land from Barotseland.

Let Sandra call me on this number:0975384328