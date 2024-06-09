BAROTSELAND NATIONALIST YOUTH ALLIANCE HOLDS PRIVATE MEETING WITH BRE KUTA

By Barotseland Watchdog Cultural Reporter

At 11:00 a.m., six Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance members were spotted at Limulunga Royal Village, BRE Kuta, where they held a private meeting with BRE.

This is the first meeting Barotseland Nationalist Youth held a meeting with BRE after Hakainde Hichilema’s Lusaka Police detained them around a month ago.

Apart from activism, Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance also provides security for the Litunga.

By press time, the Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance were still in a closed-door meeting with BRE at 18:00 hours.

The meeting was attended by Ngambela Mukela Manyando, Litunga royal intelligence officers, and BRE Indunas.

Barotseland Watchdog attempted to contact Barotseland Nationalist Youth Alliance Secretary Makala Muyunda for more information, but his phone was unreachable because it is still with Zambia Police.