Barrack Obama makes brutal admission about his marriage to Michelle amid divorce rumours

Former US President Barack Obama admitted he’s trying to dig out of a ‘deep deficit’ with his wife Michelle Obama amid divorce rumors.

Obama made the statement when addressing Hamilton College students.

Hamilton College’s President Steven Tepper asked the 63-year-old former president what he’d been up to.

Obama said he’d mostly been working on the second half of his memoir.

‘This is like 50 term papers. I mean, it just goes on forever,’ he said. ‘I’m hoping to get to the finish line on that.’

‘Beyond that, look, I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,’ the former Democratic president admitted.

Divorce rumors have plagued the Obamas for months with Barrack adding fire to the rumors after the former president attended the late President Jimmy Carter’s funeral solo and then went to President Donald Trump’s inauguration alone.

Obama also spoke about Trump at Hamilton College too, saying he couldn’t believe what the Republican president has been able to get away with.

Obama told students: ‘Imagine if I had done any of this.’

‘It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors,’ he also said.