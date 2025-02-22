By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Barrick Gold, owners of Lumwana Mine in Zambia, to Pay Mali $440million

Canada’s Barrick Gold has reached an agreement with the Malian government to resolve a dispute over its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex.

The dispute began in 2023 after Mali introduced a new mining code that increased the state’s financial stake in mining projects.

The revised framework required foreign mining companies to cede a greater share of revenue to the government.

In 2024, Mali’s military president, Assim Goita, seized $245 million worth of gold from Barrick Gold and detained some employees due to unpaid taxes.

The military government demanded at least $512 million, but Barrick Gold has finally agreed to pay $438 million. #DWAfrica