Based on all the “pictorial evidence” I am seeing, Hon Emmanuel JJ Banda wasn’t abducted- Rev. Walter Mwambazi

Rev. Walter Mwambazi Writes 👇

On a light but thoughtful note…

I have been very quiet about Hon Emmanuel JJ Banda and his debacle.

Firstly, we thank God he has been “found”! And thankfully he seems to be “fine” going by the circumstances at hand.

Based on all the “pictorial evidence” I am seeing, I think we can safely conclude the following…

👉🏾 It wasn’t an abduction

👉🏾 It also definitely wasn’t a suicide

👉🏾 It also wasn’t a robbery…

So, my conclusion is that this WAS A SECRET RAPTURE! ☺️

I shall now wait for all the data to slowly come together over the next week and the answers become more clear. I just hope this story won’t go where the “gassing” story went, into oblivion!

Mpaka manje we don’t even know who were the culprits of that terrible saga.

Kalemba please do some investigative journalism for one, let’s get the story.

And for my other friends Zambian Whistleblower let’s get to the bottom of this now shall we?

Tizaembekeza timvele. 😁