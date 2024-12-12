Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad illegally transferred $135 billion to Russia, Khalid Bey, an intelligence officer for the ousted Syrian regime, has told the Turkish newspaper Turkiye Gazetesi.

Rebel forces swept into the capital of Damascus on Sunday, December 8, ousting President Bashar al-Assad and taking control of the country.

Assad’s removal was met with jubilation by Syrians at home and abroad. In Damascus, rebels and civilians ransacked the former dictator’s palaces, with videos revealing Assad’s luxurious lifestyle and large car collection, including a Ferrari F50. He has since sought refuge in Russia.

According to Major Beyer, Assad smuggled $135 billion to Russia.

The intelligence officer did not provide the publication with any details about the transfer of a large sum of money to Russia.

He also spoke about the conflict between pro-Russian and pro-Iranian soldiers in the army loyal to Assad.

“The first battle took place between the Aleppo commander, General Muhammad Safadli, and the Russian-loyal General Suheil Hassan. The exchange of information between military intelligence and the army stopped. The defeat, which began on the day Aleppo fell, led the opposition to Damascus,” Beyye said.