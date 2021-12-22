By Staff Reporter

TWO rival camps fighting for the control of Zambezi Portland Cement clashed this afternoon in Ndola, leaving a trail of destruction.

Ndola police fought running battles with the two camps who both wanted to take charge of operations of the cement producing company.

This is despite the case of ownership being active in the Court of Appeal.

This afternoon a group of youths commanded by people only identified as Jimmy Kalunga and Eddie Rodriguez camped outside the ZPC offices wanting to seek access of the plant.

In the process to help faction of Phesto Musonda to enter the plant, property and vehicles belonging to the company was stoned.

ZPC chief executive officer Gomeli Litana is fighting with Musonda, who wants to take over the plant.

Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri rushed to the plant to check the situation.

Phiri said the fights are not healthy as they are not helping the company to be more productive.

Two weeks ago Musonda and his counterpart Kalunga, along with 70 thugs defied court orders and attempted to takeover ZPC operations while the shareholders case is still very active at the Court of Appeal.

The duo, together with their accomplices, went to the plant where they tried to force their way into the plant with the intentions of taking over operations.