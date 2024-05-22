Batuke Imenda goes for ECL over early elections

BATUKE Imenda, the UPND Secretary General has warned Zambians not to allow former President Edgar Lungu to come back as he would re-introduce corruption and hooliganism.

But Lusaka lawyer Celestine Mukandila says UPND must stop using Mr Lungu as a scape goat for their failure to govern, adding that President Hakainde Hichilema has lost popularity.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Imenda also said former President Lungu should not abuse the democratic space accorded to him by UPND.

“We know Edgar Lungu is now panicking and wants to reintroduce political hooliganism, which was a norm under his administration



Lungu should count his stars that he is walking the streets of this country as a free person after all the transgressions he committed against the citizens during his reign as Head of State