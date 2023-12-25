BATUKE IMENDA TOASTS 25 YEARS OF UPND EXISTENCE WITH A CALL FOR MOBILISATION AND UNITY

December 24th, 2023

LUSAKA – UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT Secretary General Batuke Imenda has cast glowing tribute at party and Republican President Hakainde Hichilema for his resilience and tenacity in driving the party agenda as it commemorates its silver jubilee.

In his message of congratulations to UPND members across the country on the occassion to mark the UPNDs 25 years of existence, Mr. Imenda said without President Hichilema’s resilience and leadership focus, the party would not have survived to be in government.

” As the UPND celebrates its 25 years of existence, we want to owe our existence to the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. The man never gave up on his vision for the people of Zambia. President Hichilema remained focused despite the persecution he went through because his bigger picture was the love for his country and its people”.

” We also want to say thank you to the National Management Committee, Provincial, District, Constituency and Ward Executive Committees across the country. We want to say thank you to the general membership of the party that stood firm and believed in its Ideologies and crusade. 25 years of existence would not have been possible without your resilience and tenacity. The party shall forever remain indebted”, the Secretary General said.

He further expressed confidence that the UPND remains the country’s political party of choice looking at its performance in the by-elections since 2021, a feat he attributed to its focused socio-economic development agenda.

Mr. Imenda who cited the increase in CDF allocations and subsequent increased community managed projects, grants and school bursaries as well as the positive economic outlook as reasons for the public confidence projected a positive impact for both the party and government in 2024.

He revealed that the party was impressed with the performance of President Hakainde Hichilema and his team as well as the civil service who are the implementors of the robust UPND manifesto so far and looked forward to more positive outcomes in 2024.

The UPND Chief has since urged his members across the country to intensify the party’s mobilisation program by bringing everybody on board in readiness for the 2026 General elections whose preparations he said start now in earnest.

He further called for peace and unity among party members as well as respect for both party and government leadership as the nation is steadily being steered out of its current economic malaise.

The UPND is commemorating its 25th anniversary under the theme: Celebrating 25 Resilient years of Patriotism Towards the Growth of Democracy in Zambia.

Credit: UPND MEDIA TEAM