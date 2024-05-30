Bayern Munich has announced the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new head coach, signing him on a three-year contract.

The 38-year-old Belgian takes over from Thomas Tuchel and makes the move from Burnley to the Bundesliga outfit following an agreement between the two clubs on a compensation fee.

Kompany previously led Burnley to Championship victory in the 2022-23 season, but unfortunately, the Clarets faced relegation from the Premier League this season after finishing 19th.

“It’s a great honour to be able to work for this club – FC Bayern is an institution in international football,” said the former Manchester City defender.

Following his retirement from playing in 2020, Kompany made the move to Burnley from Anderlecht in 2022, where he signed a five-year contract extension just last year.

However, after Burnley’s home defeat to Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season, Kompany declined to address questions about his future.

Initially, Burnley expressed confidence in retaining Kompany at Turf Moor, but they cited “the changing dynamics of the situation” as a reason that ultimately made it unfeasible.

“We understand the allure and prestige of a club like Bayern Munich and respect Vincent’s ambition to explore new opportunities,” the club said.