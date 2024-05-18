Bayern Munich is reportedly eyeing two specific signings for their squad this summer, according to reports from the Independent.

Independent. Initially identified as transfer targets by coach Thomas Tuchel, it has been confirmed that Tuchel will be leaving Bayern, ending any speculation about a U-turn.

Tuchel had emphasized the need for a defensive midfielder, especially after their pursuit of Fulham’s João Palhinha fell through last summer.

Additionally, the club is seeking to acquire a playmaker.

One of the names linked to Bayern is Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, 29, with the club’s hierarchy likely to provide their new manager with a substantial budget for the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, 27, and Everton’s 22-year-old pivot Amadou Onana are also under consideration for the No. 6 position.

This information was highlighted by Bild’s Christian Falk on the FC Bayern Insider podcast, which noted that several players will be on the Bundesliga side’s shortlist.