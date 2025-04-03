Bayern Munich ‘pull back from contract offer to Thomas Muller, tells him to retire

German giants, Bayern Munich are set to walk away from contract negotiations with Thomas Muller, according to reports.

The German side look set to restore their title as league champions at the end of the season after a stellar campaign under Vincent Kompany

Muller, however, has played a bit part role in their success and has made just eight starts in the league for the Bavarian side – scoring just once.

As a result, reports in Germany claim that Bayern are willing to walk away from Muller’s contract renewal talks – with his current deal set to run out in June.

Sky Sports Germany claim that, given Muller’s hefty wage, there is little benefit to having him in the squad as they look to, instead, build for the future.

The outlet claim that Muller earns £14.2million (€17m) per season, making him one of the club’s highest earners.

Meanwhile, Uli Hoeness recently sent a stern message to the veteran forward and suggested that it may finally be time for Muller to depart the club.

According to the outlet, he said: ‘If he’s only a substitute, I would advise him to retire.’

The outlet further claim that Muller’s ‘fitness, enthusiasm and importance’ cannot be disputed however his playing time does not warrant the lucrative deal that he’s on.

Muller has been with Bayern Munich since 2000, when he joined the club’s youth system at the age of 10 before making his first-team debut in August 2008.