Bayern Munich secures first win under new manager Vincent Kompany

Harry Kane found the back of the net as Bayern Munich delivered a dominant performance, thrashing second-division Ulm in the German Cup.

The match marked Vincent Kompany’s debut as Bayern’s manager.

Thomas Müller scored twice in the first half, with Kingsley Coman adding another goal late on, assisted by former Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise.

Kane capped off the win with a late strike, making it 4-0.

Kompany took over at Bayern this summer following a trophyless season, the club’s first since 2012.

Bayern, who have won the German Cup 20 times, have struggled in recent years, not progressing beyond the quarter-finals since their treble-winning 2019-20 season.

Ulm, meanwhile, were recently promoted to the second division for the first time in 23 years.