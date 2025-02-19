BAYERN STRIKE IN 94TH MINUTE TO END CELTIC’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE JOURNEY



Celtic’s Champions League adventure came to a halt in gut-wrenching fashion as Bayern Munich struck in the 94th minute to deny them a stunning victory in Germany and snatch a 3-2 aggregate victory.





Trailing 2-1 after the first leg of the play-off round at Parkhead, Celtic led when Nicolas Kuhn capitalised on Kim Min-jae’s error to give Brendan Rodgers’ side a shock lead just after the hour.



That was after a first half in which Celtic passed up four fine opportunities to score – Kuhn, Callum McGregor, and Daizen Maeda, twice, all going close – while England captain Harry Kane hit the bar before he was substituted at half-time.





Celtic would not be denied after the break, though, when Maeda burst forward and funnelled the ball to Kuhn, who took advantage of Kim’s hesitancy to slip past Manuel Neuer.



Bayern, stunned into action, pushed for a leveller. Leon Goretzka nodded wide; Joshua Kimmich forced Kasper Schmeichel into a fine save; and Leroy Sane drilled a shot just past the post.





Celtic were on the back foot, unable to get out of their own half and counter Vincent Kompany’s side, and eventually – with extra time within sight – they cracked to concede with the last kick of the game.





Michael Olise’s cross was met by Goretzka, whose header was brilliantly saved by Schmeichel. The ball dropped in front of the empty goal, and Cameron Carter-Vickers’ attempts to clear were thwarted by Alphonso Davies, who bundled over the line. [BBC News]