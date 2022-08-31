Be firm in condemning homosexuality, Hichilema urges church

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the church should stand firm in condemning homosexuality.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema wants the church must rise to the occasion and denounce homosexuality.

The President said this in a speech read on his behalf by Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo during the United Methodist Church’s 16th Zambia annual conference in Luanshya at Kafankumba Training Centre.

President Hichilema said the church should stand firm and ensure homosexuality is condemned in totality.

The Head of State re-emphasised that Zambia will remain a Christian nation as long as he remains President of Zambia and that such acts have no space in the country.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Hichilema said government is concerned on the matter and that unless the church rises to protect youths, posterity will judge them harshly.

He said homosexuality is not just sinful but something that is against the order of nature, hence the need for the church to stand firm against such shameful acts.

And United Methodist Church Bishop Owen Kasapa said the church’s position was clear and that is to condemn all forms of vices, homosexuality inclusive.

Bishop Kasapa said he has and will always advocate respect for the authority of the Bible which is the book of discipline that condemns all forms of homosexuality.

He said members of the clergy should always remember to practice good and not evil.

He warned that any pastor in the church that will advocate for division and any anti Christ behaviour will be disciplined and suspended from the church.

Kalemba