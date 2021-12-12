BE PROUD OF OUR ACHIEVEMENTS , DEFEND PF LEGACY, CHILANGWA URGES PARTY MEMBERS

STATEMENT: Propaganda will never obliterate the PF development scorecard.

In 10 years we did what no other government did/will do in terms of development.

Ba PF when they insult you, show them the roads, schools, hospitals/mini-hospitals, bridges, resuscitated companies ( Kawambwa Tea and Mununshi Banana), etc. our success stories are more than our failures.

We were the first party in government to increase salaries for civil servants by over 200%.

They will use the corruption tag to soil all of you . You can’t brand the PF corrupt just because you suspect one to be corrupt. You also can’t call the entire UPND party corrupt just because one of their Ministers is suspected to be corrupt.

Forget the social media insults. Defend your legacy. Do social media rebuttals.

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa, MP, MCC, AIH

Acting PF Secretary General