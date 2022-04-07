Becoming A Mother Unlocked New Levels Of Love, Respect For My Mum -Rihanna

Barbadian singer and business mogul, Robyn ‘Rihanna’ Fenty, celebrated her mother, Monica Braithwaite, as she clocked another year on Wednesday.

The business mogul, who is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, has said that she has started experiencing new levels of love and respect for her mother due to her own pregnancy.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself and her mother, Rihanna said, “Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!

“She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”

Credit: Instagram | badgalriri