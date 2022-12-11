BEES FORCE ZESCO, FOREST PLAYERS TO FOR SAFETY

A swarm of bees forced the goalless Zesco United 0-0 Forest Rangers players to scamper for safety at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Half of the pitch was infested with a swarm bees in the 76th minute resulting in the game being suspended for over 30 minutes.

The Fire Brigade from Ndola City Council had a tough time to sprinkle the bees while all players and match officials were still off the pitch waiting for them to clear.

When the situation normalized, the game continued as part of the MTN Super League Week 17 with results indicating ZESCO United 0-0 Forest Rangers.

Both teams confirmed that none of their players, technical teams or fans were harmed.

📸 Images courtesy of Zesco United