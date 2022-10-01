Before you judge your parents, take a step back and understand them- Jackson Silavwe

Jackson Silavwe



Before you judge your parents, take a step back and understand them.

As far back as I can remember in our home we never celebrated birthdays or sang the happy birthday song. Occasionally my mother would mention it before or past the actual day.

As a teenager I struggled to understand why I never heard words like ‘I love you’ more often like my peers. I was having typical teenager problems you see. My Father worked from Sunday to Sunday and Mum a full time home maker.

Now a Father myself, I have come to understand that the celebration of my birth was not confined to 15th September but in the care, protection, guidance and comfort my parents provided for me and my siblings. ‘I love you’ was said every morning when my Father left for work at 05:00hrs as a minibus driver, it was in every meal my mother cooked for us and in every body wash my mother gave us.

Before you judge your parents, take a step back and understand them. My Father grew up in the greenlands of Sikalembe village in Mbala, Northern Province heading cattle. He was taught to provide for his family as a way to show his love. Deeds were more important to him than words.

Take time to appreciate your parents or guardians or you may not have a chance to do so when you fully understand. Today I am so proud of my late Dad, that hardworking minibus driver. Parents, take time to also understand the times your Children are growing up in as well. The goal is to make family in your own way and appreciate each other.

Picture: R- My Late Dad: Mr. Japhet Silavwe