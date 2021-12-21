BEGINNING ON A CLEAN SLATE

There has been attempts in social media to paint a picture as if any of my past dealings are hidden from the public.

To the contrary, when I was appointed Minister of Energy, I opened doors to my house to declare what I owned as part of my voluntary declaration of assets. This is to set a baseline for any future judgements of what I owned before and after I entered office. Last week, I also shared pictures of the two office blocks I own in Roma where my firm CivilStruts operates from.

I have always been transparent and I plan to continue on that trajectory of honesty and openness and even accessibility to the citizens.

Since my Facebook page was opened way after I was appointed minister, I have decided to republish the pictures of my house for those who may not have seen them.

Further let me touch on my profile again: Before being appointed Energy Minister, I was the Managing Director of the company I own called CivilStruts Consulting Engineers. I am a Registered Engineer (PrEng) in Zambia, a registered consultant with the Association of Consulting Engineers in Zambia (MACEZ) and a Fellow of the Engineering Institution of Zambia (FEIZ). I hold a Masters Degree in Structural Engineering from the University of Sheffield in the UK and I have practiced engineering for over 25 years in Zambia and several neighbouring countries. My specialisation is in structural designs of industrial and commercial projects, contract administration, commercial property development and development of technical specifications. Examples of my works are many. At the time of being appointed, I was the Chairperson of the Engineers Registration Board (Zambia), having earlier been former Vice President for the Engineering Institution of Zambia.

Good morning.

Hon Eng Peter Chibwe Kapala

20.12.2021