BELEFYE KU CHIMPWENA: Hichilema is too self-centered, insensitive, and devoid of empathy- Fred M’membe

BELEFYE KU CHIMPWENA!

It is regrettable, though not surprising, that Mr Hichilema has opted to leave the country amidst crises.

The country is grappling with a debilitating drought, which he has even declared a national disaster with over 6 million people requiring food. We also have loadshedding of up to 17 or 20 hours daily, which in essence has greatly paralysed business operations and domestic or private lives of citizens.

Yet Mr Hichilema and his handlers see it fit for him to leave the country and abandon the people, who are in a desperate and hopeless situation, for some inconsequential and what appears to be personal but expensive engagements overseas.

If the itinerary we have seen is anything to go by then people have every reason to demand answers from Mr Hichilema because clearly there is nothing critical or urgent deserving his attention overseas than the problems facing the people right now. Belefye ku chimpwena, mukuseya!

Ideally, when a nation is in crisis, leaders who are worth their name sit back or travel back home to personally participate in resolving the crisis. But not Mr Hichilema, who opts to do the opposite, and ultimately makes people feel uncared for and ignored in times of trouble.

Mr Hichilema is too self-centered, insensitive, and devoid of empathy, care, and support required, especially from a leader. This is disastrous, shameful, and unconscionable.

This country is on auto-pilot!

Fred M’membe